Torfaen Borough Council had said in April repairs would be completed by the end of June but when that wasn’t achieved Councillor Mandy Owen, the cabinet member responsible for the environment, told July’s council meeting it was “keen to get the work completed as soon as possible.”

However Llantarnam member David Thomas, who had raised the issue in July, asked at the council’s October meeting why the work still hadn’t started after Cllr Owen blamed the earlier delay on problems uncovered by contractors which required additional funding.

The Reform Party councillor asked: “I am having to ask the questions when will this be done? And why has it not been started?”

Cllr Owen said the original contractors had said, after the additional funding was secured, they weren’t in a position to carry out the work which meant the council had to carry out a further procurement exercise. Council staff are now looking to appoint a firm to do the repairs and its hoped the council will soon be able to confirm when work will start.

The Labour cabinet member said she was “sorry and frustrated” and told Cllr Thomas: “I can only apologise for the delays in repairs.”

Cllr Owen also said she had “personally raised with officers” the lack of communication with local councillors after she had told the full council they would be updated and offered a further apology.

Interim director Mark Thomas is due to take personal responsibility for overseeing the work and Cllr Owen said: “I have asked to be kept fully informed and to make sure ward members are updated of any progress and updates. I do remain committed to get these repairs to the boardwalk completed as soon as possible.”