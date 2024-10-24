Adam Lee Powell was speeding at 36mph on Newport’s Cardiff Road.

Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard how the offence took place when he was driving a Ford Transit on November 22 last year.

Powell, 42, of Cotswold Way, Trenewydd Park, Risca was disqualified from driving for 14 days.

He was ordered to pay £696 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.