A DRIVER has been banned and ordered to pay nearly £700 after being caught speeding in a 20mph zone.
Adam Lee Powell was speeding at 36mph on Newport’s Cardiff Road.
Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard how the offence took place when he was driving a Ford Transit on November 22 last year.
Powell, 42, of Cotswold Way, Trenewydd Park, Risca was disqualified from driving for 14 days.
MORE NEWS: Minibus company boss faces multiple fraud charges
He was ordered to pay £696 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel