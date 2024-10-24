Empress Piercing, which has locations in Barry, Cwmbran, Bridgend, and Caerphilly, will donate all profits from nipple piercings in November to Breast Cancer Research UK.

The initiative is part of the studio's mission to "empower people to love themselves in their own skin" and give back to the community.

Natasha Harries, co-owner and director of Empress Piercing, said: "Nipple piercings, for many people, represent empowerment and reclaiming your body, especially for women and men who have gone through breast cancer treatments.

"This campaign allows us to support those people and fund critical research that makes a real difference."

Kate Barnfield, co-owner and director, added: "By supporting Breast Cancer Research, we hope to give something back to the strong people who have faced this battle.

"It's our way of standing with them, offering not just our services, but our solidarity in their journey toward healing."

The initiative will run from November 1 to November 30.