A warrant was being carried out at a property on Brecon Road in the area, and officers were also able to recover drug related paraphernalia, including a weighing scales and snap bags, and a mobile phone from inside the property.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing team in Monmouthshire carried out the warrant, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

PC Sam Hall, who led the operation, said: “The community play a vital role in providing us with important information.

"Our operation took place in Abergavenny this morning after residents in the area had raised concerns.

“We seized a quantity of cannabis as well as a small amount of white powder; these items will now be sent away for further analysis."

PC Hall added: “We encourage anyone with concerns over illegal drugs in their area to get in touch with us immediately, so that we can take action.

"If you have any information that could assist our investigation, contact us via the website, call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400352451.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information.”