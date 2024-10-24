The findings of POWWR’s fourth quarterly energy barometer report also revealed that businesses would typically save six per cent by switching energy suppliers.



The report is based on almost 400,000 data points, and covers a variety of businesses, from boutique start-ups to large industrial and commercial organisations.

It showed that despite increased environmental awareness, energy use has actually increased this quarter by 4.1 per cent.

Matt Tormollen, CEO at POWWR, said: “We usually expect to see businesses decrease their energy usage during the summer months due to a mixture of holidays and better weather.”

The average UK business now consumes almost 24 MwH of energy a year.

Business in Southern England are using the most energy (26562 KwH), and London the least (20808 KwH).

The average contract length for UK businesses remains at 25 months, with only minor variances throughout the regions.

Yet, the report finds that businesses are locking in future contracts up to two years ahead of start date. This is particularly true of smaller companies.