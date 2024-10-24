Welsh residents are being urged to watch out for isolated older people over the festive period.
The call came from drinks brand Boost, which has linked up with Re-engage charity to target young people to get involved with the charity’s ‘Christmas Call Companion’ service, encouraging them to commit to weekly calls with isolated older people at Christmas.
With the research showing 33 per cent of people in Wales admitting they were happier last year, and 39 per cent confessing they smile less now than last year, the need for pick-me-ups is clear and is particularly prevalent with Gen Z who admit to feeling down on more days per month than the average (12.1 vs nine average across the UK).
Anjna Mistry, brand leader at Boost, said: “It’s clear from the research that people in Wales are searching for small ways to get a boost of positivity, and nothing gives you a boost like helping others and supporting great charities like Re-engage, especially at Christmas."
