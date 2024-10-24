Staff volunteers got involved with vital conservation work in an area within Bargoed Woodland Park including cutting back scrub and removing small trees to improve access and encourage new growth on the woodland floor.

The work will not only boost the ecosystem but also create a safer, more accessible space for the local primary school to conduct forest school sessions.

Andrew Thomas, Catnic’s health and safety, quality, and environmental manager, said: “We’re proud to support the local environment as part of our wider sustainability goals, and it’s fantastic that local children will directly benefit from our work.

"This project is about more than just conservation; it’s about giving back to the community.”

Five members of Catnic’s team, alongside two Caerphilly County Borough Council staff who volunteered through the Corporate Employee Volunteer Scheme co-ordinated by the Caerphilly Cares team, took part in the session.

The work was led by CCBC countryside rangers Conor and Mark.

Catnic has also committed to taking part in future volunteering sessions later this year at Cwm Darran and Aberbargoed Grasslands.

Cllr Carol Andrews, cabinet member for education and communities at CCBC, said: “This collaboration is a wonderful example of how local businesses can contribute to environmental sustainability and community education. The work done here will have a lasting impact, allowing our young people to engage with nature safely while learning valuable skills.”