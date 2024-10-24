The 12th annual Tesco Winter Food Collection is taking place in all Tesco stores, including those in Gwent, from November 28 to 30.

And the supermarket's charity partners, Trussell and FareShare, are calling for volunteers to come forward to support the event in store.

As part of the event customers will be encouraged to donate long-life food to support the charities in their work.

Tesco is calling on people to volunteer at collection points in store to speak to customers and raise awareness of the impact every donation will have on people across the UK, who rely on Trussell and FareShare for food.

Trussell chief executive Emma Revie said: “Last year was really hard for food banks but the support of Tesco, it’s customers and the food collection volunteers meant that food banks could be there for people facing hunger in their local community.

"Everyone should have enough to live on, and alongside our community of food banks we are working to end hunger for good. But right now, we urgently need your help to make sure food banks can be there for people this winter and you can play your part by volunteering at the Tesco Food Collection.”