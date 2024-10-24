The creative sector has huge potential for Wales. In 2022 the sector generated a £3.8bn turnover, making 5.3 per cent of total Welsh GDP.

The Power of Creativity report sets out recommendations for how policymakers at a Welsh Government, UK government and local authority level can help catalyse growth for the sector.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales policy chairman, said: “The creative industries make a significant and growing contribution to Wales’s economy, boosting GDP, generating employment, and driving innovation.

“The sector is also vital to the development of a distinctive Welsh brand, which can be utilised to attract investment and boost Welsh tourism.

“The recommendations in the FSB report set out how policymakers at all levels can work together to support SMEs in the creative industries, and in doing so spread prosperity and boost wider health and wellbeing benefits, helping our communities to thrive.

“As governments now look to the mission of growing our economy, we need an approach which capitalises on the talent and entrepreneurial drive of business owners within the creative sector.”