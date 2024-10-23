Multiple reports of rocks or bricks being thrown at passing vehicles on the A467 Risca Bypass have been ongoing since around September 2023, with local councillor Robert Owen saying police are investigating.

Despite alleged investigations, cars and lorries are still being hit, with victims describing how they were "shaken up for days" after it had happened to them.

Most recently, a large lorry was victim to the crime, having it's windscreen totally destroyed.

Matt Gareth said: "A work colleague of mine was struck by a brick at 11am," on October 15, 2024.

"Where are the police? What kind of issues must a person have to practically think about murdering someone, because surely that's the intent.

"Whoever is doing it clearly has no issue with killing someone.

"Imagine him swerving in a 7.5 tonne lorry into a motorcycle or into a car with children."

Cllr Robert Owen spoke to the Argus at the start of this month about the issue. He said: "With respect to the issues on the A467 it is indeed very concerning.

"When this first occurred it was on the north carriageway heading towards Crosskeys, bricks were being thrown from the vicinity of the old brickworks and I believe the police made some arrests."

In response to the latest incident, he said: "Now that is has started again, I am trying to get an update from the police with respect to these clearly very concerning incidents."

Ceri Pugh said that it has happened to her son recently, and described how the brick went through his windscreen and hit his shoulder.

"Two inches over to the right and it could have killed him," she said.

The issue is causing fear amongst regular users of the bypass, as bricks and stones have been reported to have been thrown from either side of the road.

Victims have come together online and urge anyone affected to report the incident to Gwent Police at the earliest opportunity.