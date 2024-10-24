It explores the experiences and memories of both past and present crew members, highlighting their dedication and bravery.

Artist filmmaker Simon Clode, in colaboration with Deryncoch, has created 'Rescue Through the Ages' blending documentary storytelling, personal introspection, and an homage to the tempestuous nature of the sea.

Through a thoughtful interplay of visuals and narratives, Simon captures the authenticity of human experiences, inviting audiences to connect with the profound stories behind each rescue.

Employing elements of Russian montage, he contrasts visuals and narratives to evoke emotional resonance and deepen viewer engagement.

"Rescue Through the Ages" can be viewed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre until November 7.