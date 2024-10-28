Providence Congregational Church in St Brides Wentloog was rebuilt in 1899 and and then was converted into a house in the late 20th century.

The house on Beach Road, with its dates above the front door and a nod to the past with a stained glass window, has been put on the market by agents Crook & Blight.

Marketed as a ‘semi-rural’ location, the property’s ground floor features a hallway, downstairs toilet, kitchen diner, utility room, sitting room and a sun room that has underfloor heating.

French doors from the sitting room lead to a decked seating area, part of an attractive garden that overlooks fields.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms – with one featuring the original stained glass window with bespoke shutters – and a wet room with shower.