A CHAPEL that was originally built in 1826 and has been converted into a four-bedroom house is for sale for £600,000.
Providence Congregational Church in St Brides Wentloog was rebuilt in 1899 and and then was converted into a house in the late 20th century.
The house on Beach Road, with its dates above the front door and a nod to the past with a stained glass window, has been put on the market by agents Crook & Blight.
Marketed as a ‘semi-rural’ location, the property’s ground floor features a hallway, downstairs toilet, kitchen diner, utility room, sitting room and a sun room that has underfloor heating.
French doors from the sitting room lead to a decked seating area, part of an attractive garden that overlooks fields.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms – with one featuring the original stained glass window with bespoke shutters – and a wet room with shower.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here