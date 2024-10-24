It is calling for action as it launches 'Decolonising Midwifery Practice' which sets out what is needed to support maternity services and midwives to deliver more culturally competent care.

RCM chief executive Gill Walton said: “It should not be the case in 21st century Britain that these inequalities exist.

"That Black and Asian women are at greater risk is a disgrace, we now need to take action based on the evidence that is well known and work together to truly tackle these shocking disparities.

"The RCM is focusing on decolonising both the education and practice of midwives and all maternity staff because we believe, with the recommendations in this statement, the positive change we urgently need to see can happen.

"This requires a multi-agency approach. We also need specialist midwives in the right places to provide that specialist support and care that women from majority ethnic backgrounds so often need.”

The report includes practical recommendations for NHS trusts and boards on updating guidelines and ensuring that policies are inclusive and reflective of varying skin tones and cultures.

The RCM has also recommended ring-fenced investment for NHS interpreting and translating services and to allow for additional time for midwife appointments.

Ms Walton said: “Crucially the lived experience of women and their families must be at the centre of the drive to tackle existing disparities once and for all.

"We must really listen to them, learn from mistakes, share good practice and support our hardworking staff as we strive to make improvements together.

"The new UK government said that they want to make this a priority. This work is already a priority for the RCM, and we are ready to work with them to make the urgent changes we need to see.”