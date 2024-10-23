For the whole week between Saturday, October 26 until Sunday, November 3, multi-way traffic lights will be put in place on Lliswerry Road in Newport.

Welsh Water Dwr Cymru have said these lights will be in place on the road and at the junction of Somerton Road and Nash Road during the works in order to allow the works to be completed safely.

Residents can expect the works to be taking place between 7.30am and 5.30pm each day during the week to ensure the work is done safely, in partnership with Envolve Infrastructure, and are expecting there to be no interruptions to the water supply in the area.

If you would like to find out more information about the work and to be kept up to date with details, you can visit the In Your Area section of their website.