Brits are not looking forward to clocks going back with more than half saying their mood worsens during winter, according to a new survey.
The study of more than 2,000 people by tour operator, Jet2holidays, found 44 per cent support the removal of daylight savings, with 11 per cent keen on the idea of keeping it in place.
Additionally, the looming autumn budget is causing spirits to deteriorate further after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s warnings that October 30 will be 'painful' for people.
In response to increased demand for holidays at this time of year, Jet2holidays has curated a list of destinations for jet setters looking to book themselves a break in the sun.
These include the Canary Islands, Morocco, Madeira, Cyprus, Turkey and Malta.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here