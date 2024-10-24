The Department for Business & Trade's "Buy Safe, Be Safe" initiative aims to caution the public against purchasing unsafe e-bikes, e-scooters, and components like batteries from unreliable online sellers.

Unsafe e-bikes have been linked to hundreds of fires and numerous injuries across the UK.

In 2023, the London Fire Brigade reported an e-bike or e-scooter-related fire every two days.

The campaign encourages consumers to only purchase from reputable sellers, replace items with manufacturer-recommended products, and seek professional assistance when repairing or converting e-bikes and e-scooters.

Product safety minister Justin Madders said: "E-bikes can be a great way to travel around the city, but we’ve all seen the tragic stories of unsafe e-bikes and e-scooters causing dangerous fires and taking lives.

"That’s why we’re urging everyone to check what you’re buying, check where you’re buying it from and ensure it’s safe to use."

The campaign is supported by retailers, manufacturers, online marketplaces, trade associations, consumer groups, and businesses.

Local transport minister Simon Lightwood said: "E-bikes have transformed our urban areas by giving people an accessible and healthy way to travel, but this is being ruined by a handful of untrustworthy online retailers."

The campaign is part of broader efforts to address the sale of dangerous goods in online marketplaces.

In September, the government introduced the Product Regulation and Metrology Bill, aimed at enhancing consumer safety and addressing the rise in safety concerns around e-bikes and lithium-ion batteries.

London Fire Brigade's assistant commissioner for prevention and protection, Craig Carter, said: "E-bikes and e-scooters can pose a significant fire risk and particularly the batteries used to power them have become one of London's fastest-growing fire risks.

"From our investigations, we know many of the fires we’ve attended have involved second-hand vehicles or the bike has been modified using parts bought online."

The public can expect a social media campaign featuring how-to video guides and information materials for retailers to support consumers.