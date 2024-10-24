Action for Children’s had of diversity and inclusion Carys Jenkins led a session for the 50-strong audience at the event at the M-Sparc centre on Ynys Mon.

Services for Black, Asian and Minority people including Diverse Cymru, Carers Outreach Service, PIWS, Victim Support’s Hate Crime Team and Ynys Mon’s refugee resettlement team also outlined their experiences and how they’ve shaped their approaches.

Katie Roberts, from Action for Children’s Ynys Mon and Gwynedd young carers services, said: "It was an excellent event that brought together key agencies all focussed on ensuring equality, diversity and inclusion is central to the vital services charities and councils carry out on a daily basis.

"The passion and commitment to tailoring our services to everyone in our diverse communities regardless of race, gender, disability and sexual orientation was great to see. It’s so important to share information, form networks and continue talking about how we make sure no one is left behind."



Carys Jenkins said: "It was a pleasure to be invited to the event and to share some of the diversity and inclusion work and initiatives that we are doing at Action for Children, including the challenges we face and what we are doing to become a more inclusive and diverse workplace."