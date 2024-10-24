Public Health Wales has issued a warning about the potential risks, even though summer has ended.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colourless, tasteless, and odourless gas that can be deadly if inhaled in significant amounts.

The warning follows several deaths linked to the use of barbecues in tents, awnings, caravans, and other confined spaces.

Each year in the UK, around 50 people die and 200 are hospitalised due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

While not all these cases are related to camping, the risk is notably higher in smaller spaces such as tents and caravans.

Campers are advised never to take a barbecue into a tent, awning, caravan, or motorhome, as even a cooling barbecue can emit enough carbon monoxide to be fatal.

Fuel-burning appliances should not be used to heat tents or awnings unless they have a permanent external chimney or flue. The same is said for gas and kerosene heaters.

Gas, petrol, or diesel-powered generators should also not be operated inside these spaces. When using any of these products, make sure fumes don't enter your unit or anyone else's.

Cooking inside tents or awnings is strongly discouraged, as is the use of any other gas, charcoal, liquid, or solid fuel appliances.

These include gas-powered fridges and lamps, which require ample ventilation to prevent the production of carbon monoxide.

Due to the design of tents and awnings, they generally do not provide the necessary ventilation.

The use of a carbon monoxide alarm suitable for camping is recommended, but it should not replace the aforementioned precautions.

Regular servicing of gas appliances in caravans or motorhomes is also advised.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, nausea, dizziness, weakness, vertigo and chest pain.

Exposure to a large amount of carbon monoxide can cause unconsciousness very quickly.

Anyone suspecting they may have carbon monoxide poisoning should seek immediate medical help, turn off any possibly faulty appliances, and move into fresh air.

Further information on carbon monoxide safety can be found on the Public Health Wales website.