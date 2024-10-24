Earlier this month community groups, Litter Picking Hubs, schools, and other volunteers from across Blaenau Gwent took part in the tidy up, which was organised by Keep Wales Tidy.

Nineteen litter picking and clean up events took place along the trail from Beaufort Hill Woodlands in the north to Llanhilleth in the south.

Among those who joined in was Alun Davies, MS for Blaenau Gwent, who helped at the Ebbw Fach Community Centre’s event in Aberbeeg.

The centre, which is also a Litter Picking Hub, provided equipment for a group of volunteers to clean up along the river.

The volunteers collected 213 bags of litter during the 10-day event, logging more than 350 volunteer hours.

Debbie Cox, Keep Wales Tidy project officer for Blaenau Gwent, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the turnout and the hard work shown by everyone involved.

“The Big Ebbw Fach Trail Tidy is a wonderful example of what can be achieved when communities come together for a common goal. We’re hopeful this campaign will inspire continued efforts to keep our local areas clean and litter-free.”

The Big Ebbw Fach Trail Tidy 2024 was funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, allowing people from all walks of life to take part and make a difference.