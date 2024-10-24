NFU Mutual has highlighted the risks that can come with dark winter nights and fewer people about.

Research earlier this year from the commercial insurer revealed more than nine in 10 tradespeople said they or someone they know had been a victim of theft, with 88 per cent concerned about the ongoing issue.

In the last 12 months alone, 53 per cent of those surveyed said they had experienced tool or equipment theft, just under half had materials taken and almost three in 10 had a vehicle stolen.

Zoe Knight, head of commercial at NFU Mutual, said: “Theft of tradespeople’s tools or equipment continues to hit the industry hard.

“Workers rely on their equipment for their income and livelihood so theft not only will hit their pocket, but it will also have a negative impact on their life and mental health. It’s important to follow the below steps all year round, but especially in the coming months.”

