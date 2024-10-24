Tradespeople are being urged to tighten security measures to avoid becoming victims of theft as the clocks go back this weekend, meaning it gets dark earlier.
NFU Mutual has highlighted the risks that can come with dark winter nights and fewer people about.
Research earlier this year from the commercial insurer revealed more than nine in 10 tradespeople said they or someone they know had been a victim of theft, with 88 per cent concerned about the ongoing issue.
In the last 12 months alone, 53 per cent of those surveyed said they had experienced tool or equipment theft, just under half had materials taken and almost three in 10 had a vehicle stolen.
Zoe Knight, head of commercial at NFU Mutual, said: “Theft of tradespeople’s tools or equipment continues to hit the industry hard.
“Workers rely on their equipment for their income and livelihood so theft not only will hit their pocket, but it will also have a negative impact on their life and mental health. It’s important to follow the below steps all year round, but especially in the coming months.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here