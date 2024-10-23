South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Main road through village near Welsh border closed following crash

Live

Main road in Cross Ash, Abergavenny, closed after crash

Emergency
Abergavenny
By Sallie Phillips

  • The B4521 in Cross Ash, Abergavenny, is closed following a crash
  • Police are on scene and diversions are in place
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos