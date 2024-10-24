A whopping 88% of sustainability workers and managers responsible for Net Zero work said they'd leave if they believed companies were merely paying lip service to the commitment.

Those quizzed in the survey by Equity Energies, part of DCC plc, cited organisational inaction and 'persistent barriers' to progress in slashing greenhouse gas emissions.

Barriers ranked as most impactful include the scaling back of emission targets (36%), lack of prioritisation compared to other organisational initiatives (33%) and internal politics or lack of cohesive decision-making (35%).

More than three-quarters (77%) of those surveyed bemoaned micromanaging and being hounded to demonstrate results - claiming it's negatively impacting their job satisfaction and fulfilment.

The study, 'Carbon Admissions: we don’t know what we don’t know', explores attitudes regarding Net Zero progress across hospitality, manufacturing, local authority organisations and private healthcare.

The UK government has committed to Net Zero by 2050 - a project meaning that the total greenhouse gas emissions would be equal to emissions removed from the atmosphere, with the aim of limiting global warming and climate change.

There appears to be great support in reaching Net Zero with 94% of organisations saying it's a priority within their organisation compared to other initiatives.

There are also high levels of optimism and confidence reported by those tasked with advancing Net Zero, with 92% saying they were confident in their ability to roll-out their plans.

Similarly, 94% said they're confident key stakeholders and decision-makers within their organisation have sufficient knowledge of Net Zero and how to get there.

In addition, 91% feel confident in their own knowledge of Net Zero and how to achieve it, while 89% say they are confident in the ability of their organisation to be Net Zero.

Despite such confidence, the research suggests there's a disconnect between the theory and reality of reaching the climate targets by 2050.

Gaps in expertise were cited as a concern, with nearly all respondents (98%) admitting they lack knowledge in the fundamental processes required to do their work.

The areas of greatest concern relating to lack of knowledge include monitoring and measurement (19%), target setting (19%), and data and insights (16%).

Other concerns were Net Zero pathway design and creation (16%) and execution of efficiency measures / technologies (12%).

This is compounded by almost half (45%) of businesses citing speed and efficiency of decision-making around sustainability and Net Zero as 'slow' within their organisations.

More information can be found by visiting www.equityenergies.com/carbonadmissions.

Ryan O'Neill, Chief Strategy Officer of Equity Energies, said: "All progress is progress when it comes to Net Zero.

"The commitment, passion and confidence within UK organisations to get there is to be commended and celebrated.

"But to know where we're going, we must know where we're starting from - both organisationally and in our own personal knowledge and understanding.

"We don't know what we don't know, and that has been demonstrated through this research, but it's okay not to have all the answers when it comes to Net Zero.

"Asking questions is the first step to begin change and unlock progress and that's why we've launched our Carbon Admissions campaign to encourage more transparency and honesty on what we don't know.

"Also to inspire more open conversations within UK organisations on the questions they have relating to how to reach Net Zero.

"By doing so, we can widen access to the shared experiences, information, intelligence and expertise that can collectively help each other on the next step to a better tomorrow."