Welsh of the West End, who reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent, will perform at the event, which honours the Armed Forces community in Wales.

The festival will take place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales, Newport, on Saturday, November 2, at 7pm.

The musical theatre group, known for their renditions of classics, will be joined by soprano Laura Sidney, Cardiff Military Wives Choir, Barry Male Voice Choir, and the Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Welsh.

BBC's Sian Lloyd will host the event.

The event will commemorate significant anniversaries, including D-Day 80, Kosovo 25, and 10 years since the end of UK operations in Afghanistan.

Anthony Metcalfe, head of community engagement for the RBL, said: "By attending events such as the Wales Festival of Remembrance, or wearing your poppy, you are helping to ensure the Royal British Legion can continue to support the Armed Forces community and their families here in Wales."

One beneficiary of the RBL's support is Cardiff veteran Alun Davies, who was left profoundly deaf after serving in the Army.

He said: "In 2015 I was advised to reach out to the Veterans Hearing Fund, supported by the Royal British Legion.

"In a short time I was given a state-of-the-art pair of hearing aids, and the difference was remarkable."

Tickets are available at the RBL Festival of Remembrance Wales website.