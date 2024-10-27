TAKE yourself back to the times when heavy industry dominated the valleys.
Below are photographs of Ebbw Vale Steelworks Tinplate Complex.
Ebbw Vale had been the first plant in Europe to install an ETL ( Electrolytic Tinning Line) in 1947.
The electrolytic tinning line (ETL) process coats steel or iron sheets with a thin layer of tin to prevent rust and oxidation.
Tinplate is made by coating a thin sheet of steel with a layer of tin to prevent rusting.The Valley’s town was at the forefront of industry and in the late 1960’s saw further expansion of tinning capacity with the commissioning of another state of the art tinning line (No 3 ETL) which had its own coil preparation line, shear line and coil inspection Line.
These new machines were installed to meet increasing demand from the beer and beverage industry.
