They were guided by local Hip-Hop producer Jamie Winchester, of Play it Loud Studios.

Three young Newport artists have created music for new theatre production (Image: Submitted) The project was made possible by the 'Your Voice, Your Choice' award from the Gwent High Sheriffs Community Fund, which was awarded to Newport-based Urban Circle.

Each of the three artist brings their own style and flair to the project, contributing to a rich and diverse soundtrack.

Three young Newport artists have created music for new theatre production (Image: Submitted) Under Mr Winchester's mentorship, the musicians are blending modern soundscapes with innovative grime music compositions to add depth and emotion to the play's narrative.

The artists - Leontay, Evan, and Isaac - were chosen to compose and build this unique soundtrack.

The production, 2 Sides of a Coin, will tackle themes including crime, poverty and education from dual perspectives and promises to be a powerful and thought-provoking piece.

Mr Winchester said: "Working with these young artists has been an inspiring journey. Their passion and creativity have produced something truly special, and I’m confident the music will resonate deeply with audiences."

Three young Newport artists have created music for new theatre production (Image: Submitted) One of the artists, Evan, said: "Music is like breathing to me, its a part of my life and being able to write songs to be aired onstage in front of 1,000 people is a massive bonus for me as an artist"

The album will debut alongside the play on February 17 in Newport. Tickets are now available for the play through the Riverfront Arts Centre where the album will be available to purchase as well.