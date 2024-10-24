Newport Bus have announced that three regular local services will see a change in their regular routes for this weekend and next week due to the roads being closed for planned necessary roadworks.

From Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November, between 09:00-16:00, Aberthaw Road in Alway will be closed for roadworks.



During this time, routes 5, 6, 7, 20 and 21 will be unable to serve Penkin Hill South bus stop both inbound and outbound.



As a result, all five services will divert via the A48 SDR between Ringland Circle and Balfe Road.

From Monday 28 October Friday 1 November, between 09:00-16:00, Almond Drive in Malpas will be closed for roadworks.



During this time, both the 18 and 19 will be unable to serve Malpas Park Primary School bus stop both inbound and outbound, and the 19 will be unable to serve Fern Rise and Japonica Close bus stops both inbound and outbound.



Route 18 will divert via Montgomery Road. Once the bus reaches Claremont Road, it’ll resume its normal route.



Route 19 will divert via Pillmawr Road both inbound and outbound. Westfield Drive bus stop cannot be served.

A Newport Bus spokesperson said: "We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused."