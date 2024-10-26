THERE are many places across Newport that people have loved to visit for more than 100 years.
Check out our gallery above of pictures from all the years gone by to find out why this is one of many people's favourite places to spend their free time.
THERE are many places across Newport that people have loved to visit for more than 100 years.
Check out our gallery above of pictures from all the years gone by to find out why this is one of many people's favourite places to spend their free time.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here