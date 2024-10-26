Check out our gallery above of pictures from all the years gone by to find out why this is one of many people's favourite places to spend their free time.

Members of 1st Rogerstone Scout Band play in Belle Vue Park in support of Newport mayor councillor Cliff Suller's chosen charity Macmillian (Image: NQ) Belle Vue Park in 1897 (Image: NQ) The band stand in Belle Vue Park in 1988 (Image: NQ) A group of American war veterans and their wives in Belle Vue Park, Newport in June 1984 to visit American oak trees that were planted during their time in the UK during the Second World War (Image: NQ) The playpark in Bellevue Park, Newport, in 1985 (Image: NQ) NEWPORT'S ROCKY: David Pearce training in Belle Vue Park (Image: NQ) LIVE MUSIC: Belle Vue Park Music Festival in June 2010 (Image: NQ) PARK: Still a central feature of Newport is Belle Vue Park, seen here in the 1920s (Image: NQ)