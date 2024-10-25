Dr Flensham Mohamed was facing a six-month ban under the totting up procedure after he was clocked exceeding the 50mph limit on the A465 in the Abergavenny area.

He successfully appealed to keep his licence under exceptional hardship rules by claiming being unable to drive would adversely affect his patients.

Mohamed also submitted that he was his “family’s sole breadwinner” and losing his job would have consequences for them.

Cwmbran Magistrates' Court heard how he had pleaded guilty to speeding at 61mph in a Suzuki Celerio between Gilwern and Clydach on January 7.

Mohamed, aged 47, of Blaenavon Road, Govilon, near Abergavenny was ordered to pay £444 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points