There's a distinct family feel to this pub, with the current owners Kyle and Haf Williams having family in the village that goes back more than 100 years.

Current landlord and landlady Kyle and Haf Williams have described taking ownership of the pub as a privilege (Image: Goose and Cuckoo Inn) Having dreamed of owning their own pub, they have delighted to have the "privilege" of taking ownership of this "magnificent" inn.

Originally called the New Inn, legend has it that the pub acquired its current name following a row between the two sisters who ran it in the 1880s.

One of the sisters was called a 'silly old goose' by her sibling and responded by calling her sister a 'silly old cuckoo'.

The story has been passed down through the years and in 1947 the pub’s name changed from the New Inn to the Goose and Cuckoo.

The inn has a very fascinating history dating back to the 1880s (Image: Goose and Cuckoo Inn) As a supporter of the Temperance Movement, Lady Llanover closed every pub on her estate during the late 19th century.

Some of the pub buildings remain, including what was the Nags Head, which later became the Post Office, which has since sadly closed.

However, the 300-year-old Goose and Cuckoo Inn survived as it lies outside the Llanover estate boundary.

From Bridge 81 it’s a decent climb up to the Goose and Cuckoo but you’ll be rewarded with magnificent views.

The Goose and Cuckoo offers a wide variety of real ales on tap, which vary to ensure customers get top quality and choice.

They pride themselves on stocking a variety of local quality ales (Image: Goose and Cuckoo Inn) They are very proud to source the best real ales from local independent breweries and from further afield.

The Goose and Cuckoo is an award-winning pub, having been named Gwent County winner at the National Pub and Bar Awards in April and Country Pub of the Year by CAMRA for Gwent in February.

Alongside its ever-growing array of awards, the Goose and Cuckoo Inn is situated in one of the most desirable places in Wales, the heart of Monmouthshire.

The inn is located in one of the most popular destinations in Wales (Image: Goose and Cuckoo Inn)

A quiet little village with fantastic views across the Monmouthshire countryside as well as several wonderful walks, cycle tracks, and more, there is always something to do.

The Goose and Cuckoo Inn offers a warm welcome to all furry four-legged friends, and includes dog-friendly accomodation.

The Goose and Cuckoo Inn welcomes all furry four legged friends (Image: Goose and Cuckoo Inn) They offer special dog treats, and offer dogs a special place reserved in front of their roaring fire.