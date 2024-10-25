NIAMH PARRY, 24, of Elled Road, Wainfelin, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on the A4042 on April 16.

She must pay £494 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHELSEA CLARKE, 24, of Heol Siloam, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale was jailed for six weeks after she pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of an emergency worker at Newport Central police station on September 24.

She was ordered to pay her victim £75 compensation.

RYAN DAVIES, 39, of Collingwood Avenue, Newport was sentenced to a six-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and possession of cocaine on September 1.

He was made the subject of a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £153 fine, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

DARREN SWANSBURY, 42, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing detergent from Tesco Express on September 17.

He must pay £25.90 compensation.

JENNA CONNELL, 39, of Hocker Hill Street, Chepstow must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to being in charge of motor vehicle when her alcohol level was above the limit on Beaufort Parkway, Thornwell on October 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

IEUAN COOPER, 31, of Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on New Road, Pengam, Blackwood on April 13.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAFYDD JONES, 49, of no fixed abode, Pontypool was jailed for six weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker – a custody detention officer – in Newport on October 19.

He was ordered to pay his victim £50 compensation.

GRAHAM LLEWELLYN, 66, of St Clares, Rhymney, Caerphilly was banned from driving for two years for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NEIL ELLIS, 57, of St Ina Road, Heath, Cardiff was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving on the A48 in Newport on October 4 with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He must pay £645 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.