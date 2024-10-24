A MAN has been charged with attempted murder and being armed with a zombie knife.
Dwayne Splatt, 45, from Newport is accused of trying to murder Michael Lee, possession of a knife in public on Chepstow Road and possession of cannabis on Monday, October 21.
The defendant, of Mountbatten Close, Ringland appeared at the city’s magistrates' court.
He didn’t enter any pleas and his case was adjourned to the crown court on November 18.
Splatt was remanded in custody.
