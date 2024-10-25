The picturesque Welsh location will feature Hallowe'en-themed activities and a food, drink, and craft fair.

The Cambrian Mountains Food, Drink, and Craft Fair kicks off the celebrations on Saturday, October 26, from 10am to 4pm.

Returnees from the Menter Y Mynydd project include local producers Radnor Preserves, MAC Chocolates, and Da Mhile Distillery, alongside cooking sessions by TV chef Nerys Howell and live music from Toby Hay and Gareth Bonello.

Outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to the Autumn Adventure Weekend on October 26 and 27, offering a range of activities and crafts for all ages.

The Dam Open Day on October 27 from 12pm to 2pm provides a unique opportunity to explore Pen y Garreg Dam for a small fee.

The Spooky Dam Open Days on October 29 and 30 offer an adventure inside Pen y Garreg Dam for the brave-hearted.

Families can also enjoy Pumpkin Carving on Wednesday, October 30, from 10am to 12pm for a small fee.

Elan Valley, renowned for its scenic beauty and historical significance, is a paradise for outdoor lovers.

For further details and bookings, visit the Elan Valley website.