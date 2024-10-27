For years, the old A467 was synonymous with traffic jams, sluggish commutes, and long delays, but the new bypass promised to change all that.

Construction took 27 months to build at the cost of £34 million, and while there were some initial doubts, the new road soon became a symbol of progress for both towns.

Welsh politician Neil Kinnock officially opened the bypass.

At the time he said: "I think that this road opens up a great new opportunity and will bring changes in the future of this valley."

(Image: Newsquest) Former Welsh politician Neil Kinnock (R) and County Councillor John Turner (L) at the official opening of the Risca-Rogerstone bypass in 1986.Week by week, residents watched as construction crews cut through the landscape, carving out a direct link that would make journeys to Newport and beyond quicker and easier. The bypass was seen as a crucial step forward, addressing the needs of an ever-growing local population.

Local businesses soon felt the benefits, with new shops and services popping up to cater to the increased traffic. For many, 1986 marked the start of a new chapter—a time when the community began to thrive and grow, spurred on by the convenience of modern infrastructure.