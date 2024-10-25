A sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) has just been imposed on Newport pervert Keith Knock, 54, who was handed a suspended prison term earlier this month.

He had bought a spy pen on Amazon before placing it at a shop in the city to record unsuspecting victims using the lavatory.

Knock was brought back before Newport Crown Court where Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant enforced on him a SHPO which will last until 2029.

He told the defendant: “Breach of a sexual harm prevention order is a criminal offence that could lead to imprisonment. Do you understand?”

Details of the SHPO were not revealed in open court but such orders are often used to manage internet use by an offender.

During his sentencing hearing it was revealed that the police found disturbing pornography when they searched Knock’s home, including the notorious Animal Farm video.

This is the street name given to the underground pornographic film containing scenes of explicit bestiality that was smuggled into Great Britain in the late 1970s or early 1980s.

Officers also discovered 153 extreme pornographic images on his laptop of adults having sex with animals.

Also retrieved were sexual imagery involving defecation.

“This indicates the defendant’s interest in such activities,” Miss Jackson said.

There were further Google searches on his phone for “rape, canine/dog scat, necrophilia and porn showing urination and defecation”.

Knock, of Loftus Avenue, admitted three counts of voyeurism and one of possessing extreme pornography.

The offences were committed in the summer of 2022.

Kirsten Murphy representing warehouse worker Knock said: “He wishes to apologise to the victims in this case and he’s truly ashamed of his actions.

“The defendant is terrified of the prospect of prison and the impact it would have on his mental health.”

His barrister added that her client had led a “solitary life” and spent much of his time watching pornography.

Knock was jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must pay a £187 victim surcharge and £150 costs.