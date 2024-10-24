The family of James Nutley, who was last seen in Tenby on October 24, 2004, has worked with the Missing People charity to create an image that shows how he may look today.

Mr Nutley, from Caldicot, was 25 years old when he was last seen and would now be 45 years old.

James was last seen in 2004 (Image: Missing People)

He was last seen in the seaside town after a night out at the Prince of Wales pub during a golfing weekend with friends.

CCTV footage shows him walking back to the Giltar Hotel at 11.57pm before his disappearance.

The following day, his driving licence and other cards were found on Tenby's South Beach.

He was described as being 6ft 2in tall with blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a white top with blue sleeves and blue jeans.

Forensic artist, Tim Widden, worked with Mr Nutley's family to produce the image of how he may look now.

His family hopes that the release of this image will lead to the public recognising him as they continue to look for him 20 years on.

The age progressed image of what James could look like today (Image: Tim Widden Forensic Artist)

People are encouraged to visit Mr Nutley's appeal page on the Missing People website to report any sightings, download posters, and share his story on social media and in public spaces.

Missing People's publicity officer, Ndella Senghore, said: "James, if you are reading this, please get in touch.

"You can call us on 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.

"Our service is non-judgemental, confidential, and free.

"We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe.

"Our helpline is here to support people who are missing, thinking of going missing, and for loved ones who are left behind.

"The helpline is free and confidential and is operated by trained staff and volunteers."

The Missing People charity is the only one in the UK dedicated to reuniting families with the almost 170,000 children and adults who go missing every year.

The charity is there for families every day of the year, providing ongoing support to families where the wait turns into years, not just days.

A person is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.

Support is available through the free and confidential phone line or text service at 116 000.

Further guidance and ways to access help and support can be found on the Missing People website.

Sightings and any information about a missing person can also be given anonymously through the Missing People website.