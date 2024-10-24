Finley Brook, 24, from Newport was jailed for 39 months at Cardiff Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to two drug trafficking offences.

He admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The offences were committed on September 2.

(Image: Finley Brook. Gwent Police)

Brook, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone was sent to prison for four years and two months in 2022.

That was after he had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

PC Jack Davies, the officer in the case, said: “I hope this sentence sends a clear message to other young people in the Newport area who see drug dealing as a way to make quick money.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that drug dealers who bring misery and suffering to our communities are caught and brought to justice.

“If you have any concerns or information about illegal drug supply or drug dealing in your own community, you can report it to us via the website, or by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on social media so that we can take action.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information.”