If the proposed fast-food chain opens, the establishment will be creating up to 120 new jobs with a range of full and part-time positions up for grabs amongst local people.

An underpass links the community in Bulwark to the land, meaning the proposed restaurant would be in walking distance for local residents. Though this underpass is not the most ideal route for pedestrians, locals say.

On the other side of the road, there are approved plans for a new KFC and a Eurogarages petrol station.

Chepstow Town Council and Monmouthshire City Council ruled in the KFC case that the underpass was not a suitable route in terms of pedestrian access, with there being safety concerns surrounding the tunnel.

Most locals would prefer for there to be pedestrian access at the motorway's roundabout, as that is the route most workers use to access Newhouse Industrial Estate, despite obvious dangers.

(Image: Google) A public consultation has just been launched and will run until Thursday, November 7, inviting local residents to have their say on the plans, prior to the submission of a planning application to Monmouthshire County Council.

If approved, the plans will deliver a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru with 45 general car parking spaces, including two accessible bays, two with electric vehicle charging points and an additional two motorbike spaces.

Philip Isherwood, Senior Acquisitions Surveyor, said: “We are excited by this opportunity to transform an underused piece of land into a new, modern McDonald’s restaurant, helping to enhance food choices for the local community and those working on the Industrial Estate."

“A new restaurant here will also deliver significant job opportunities for local people and provide welcomed investment into Chepstow’s economy.

“We are committed to working closely with the local community ahead of submitting a planning application to Monmouthshire County Council.

"I would therefore encourage local people with an interest in the scheme to take part in our public consultation and share their views about our proposals with us directly.”

Local people can have their say online at: https://mcdonaldsconsultation.co.uk/chepstow via the online feedback form.

Residents can also contact McDonald’s Community Engagement team via feedback@consultation-online.co.uk or call 0800 066 8942.

The deadline for submitting feedback is Thursday 7th November 2024.