The 2008 "mule" coin from the Royal Mint was sold online for £62 after receiving four bids from interested collectors.

The 20 pence is said to contain an "error" in the form of a missing date of circulation.

The item's description reads: "This rare and unique 2008 20p coin is a must-have for any new or serious collector.

"It features a fascinating royal mint error that makes it stand out from all other coins."

The seller went on to add:" This undated mule coin is a genuine rarity that is sure to impress.

"The coin was minted in the United Kingdom and is part of the decimal coinage series that began in 1971.

"It is a non-modified item and comes from a line of British coins. This coin is perfect for anyone who is looking for a rare and unique addition to their collections."

The 20p coin has been described as 'rare and unique' (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

What makes a coin valuable?





The rarest coins tend to be of the greatest value, with the mintage (number of coins with each design made) being the fundamental attraction for collectors.

Along with the design, other aspects of the coin which increase value are the condition of the coin and whether it has an error in its design.

The way in which it is sold can also determine the coin’s value - while some coin collectors will bid vast amounts of money on eBay or at auction, others opt for more robust valuations by selling via a coin dealer.