A "rare and unique" 20p coin has sold for more than 310 times its face value on the popular bidding site eBay.
The 2008 "mule" coin from the Royal Mint was sold online for £62 after receiving four bids from interested collectors.
The 20 pence is said to contain an "error" in the form of a missing date of circulation.
The item's description reads: "This rare and unique 2008 20p coin is a must-have for any new or serious collector.
"It features a fascinating royal mint error that makes it stand out from all other coins."
The seller went on to add:" This undated mule coin is a genuine rarity that is sure to impress.
"The coin was minted in the United Kingdom and is part of the decimal coinage series that began in 1971.
"It is a non-modified item and comes from a line of British coins. This coin is perfect for anyone who is looking for a rare and unique addition to their collections."
Recommended Reading:
- How to spot the rare 20p coin selling for 350 times face value
- The new rare 50p coin in circulation selling for more than 200 times its value
- Rare King Charles £20 note sells for £7000 - how to tell if you have one
What makes a coin valuable?
The rarest coins tend to be of the greatest value, with the mintage (number of coins with each design made) being the fundamental attraction for collectors.
Along with the design, other aspects of the coin which increase value are the condition of the coin and whether it has an error in its design.
The way in which it is sold can also determine the coin’s value - while some coin collectors will bid vast amounts of money on eBay or at auction, others opt for more robust valuations by selling via a coin dealer.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here