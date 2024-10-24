An appeal was launched recently by Gwent Police in an effort to locate 48 year old Karl Searle.

Since the appeal, Searle from the Cwmbran area has been located and arrested for assault following an ongoing investigation. Post by Gwent Police (Image: NQ) In a post on X Gwent Police thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

The post said “We recently appealed for information to find 48-year-old Karl Searle, from the Cwmbran area, to assist our enquiries into an assault investigation.

“He has now been located and arrested. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”