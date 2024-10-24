Closures on the M4 Prince of Wales Severn Bridge will be carried out tonight.

The overnight closures will be affecting traffic in both directions and are scheduled to take place from 21:00pm to 06:00am on the newer bridge. Road Closed Sign (Image: NQ) The closures are Eastbound and Westbound and are in relation to resurfacing and repairs that are being carried out until the end of Autumn 2024.

Diversions will be in place via the M48 Severn Bridge and updates concerning travel are available via the National Highways website.