Wrexham-based Sion Hughes, 26, head chef at The Spa at Carden Park, near Chester, teamed up again with Calum Smith, 23, pastry chef at Shrewsbury School, to fly the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) flag.

Their mentor, Graham Tinsley, executive head chef at Carden Park Hotel and Spa, was also with them at the final.

The global final was held at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2024 in Singapore and the winner is yet to be revealed.

Sion and Calum cooked a four-course menu for 12 people, including a vegan starter, a halibut fish course, three cuts of veal in the main course and Valrhona chocolate and Dilmah tea in the dessert.