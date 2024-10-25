WaterSafe, the UK register of approved plumbers, is advising people to make sure they can operate their property’s stop tap every six months by gently turning it off and back on again.

Julie Spinks, director of WaterSafe, said: “Testing your stop tap is something we should all do regularly, around every six months. It’s easy to forget when you last did it, so the clocks changing can serve as a handy reminder.

“We’re urging households to check their stop taps on Sunday when many of us will be changing clocks around our home – and to test them again when we turn the clocks forward an hour again in the spring.

“Doing this regularly will provide reassurance that you could turn your water supply off in an emergency."