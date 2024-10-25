An independent commission has been set up for the task, chaired by former deputy governor of the Bank of England Sir Jon Cunliffe. Its aim is to “strengthen regulation, boost investment and inform further reform of the water sector”.

The commission will report its findings and recommendations to Huw Irranca-Davies MS, deputy first minister and cabinet secretary for climate change and rural affairs and to the Defra secretary of state next year.

The charity Afonydd Cymru, which has the tagline 'Caring for Welsh Rivers' has said: "The entire extent of the water industry must be covered, especially its regulation.

"Therefore, we welcome that all regulators involved in water will be part of the review. There have been too many examples of apparent regulatory failure by Ofwat and Natural Resources Wales to escape full, independent scrutiny."

It is asking for the review to recognise the unique operating model for Welsh Water.

"In the meantime, the most important outcome that needs be achieved by this latest water company review is a financially stable industry that sets realistic prices for the bill-payer and which delivers environmental improvement for rivers."



