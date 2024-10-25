Alun Davies, MS for Blaenau Gwent, and fellow MS Mick Antoniw are making the trip on behalf of Senedd4Ukraine, the Cross-Party Group in the Welsh Parliament.

This trip will brings the total number of four-by-four pick up vehicles delivered to the front-line by the Welsh Government group to 30. An estimated £1million of medical aid, winter clothing and equipment, rations and drones has also been delivered by Senedd4Ukraine.

Travelling with Mick and Alun will be two former Welsh miners, Wayne Thomas, area secretary of the South Wales NUM, and former miner Carwyn Donovan who now works for trade union Bectu.

They will drive 1,700 miles from Pontypridd to Kyiv where the vehicles and equipment will be handed over. While in Kyiv they will meet with Ukrainian trade unions and members of the Ukrainian Parliament to explore future links between Wales and Ukraine.

Mr Antonw said: “The support for Ukraine amongst the people of Wales has been tremendous.

"There is an historic link between our two countries. Wherever we go we leave Welsh flags as a gesture of solidarity.

"The war is in its third year, but it is vital Ukraine wins. They are the frontline of European democracy. We know and are regularly told that the vehicles and supplies we deliver saves lives. We plan another delivery before Christmas.”