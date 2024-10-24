The incident led to a police raid in the early hours of the morning today, October 24, and residents recalled hearing smashing inside the flat as well as the screams of those living inside.

It is alleged that an 18-year-old and a 25-year-old were involved in stabbing two men one hour before the raid.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "We received a report of an assault at an address in the Tower flats, Cwmbran at around 12.10am on Thursday 24 October.

"Officers attended, including specially trained firearms officers as a precaution, and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"Two men, both aged 33, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Two men, aged 18 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 - wounding with intent and remain in police custody."

The local shop keeper told The Argus that when she was walking to work that morning, she saw "more police than ever" in the surrounding area.

Next-door neighbour to the family whose flat was raided, who wants to remain anonymous, said: "We heard armed police shouting 'get out' after barging the door."

"We thought it was meant for us so we opened the door but were told to go inside and close the door.

"It calmed down after about two hours but police have remained at the property since.

"We heard one of the suspects getting tasered. I never ever want to experience that again.

"It was horrible - just hearing the cries was bad.

"The stabbing apparently happened about an hour before the raid.

"It must have been the whole of the constabulary outside the flats I have never in my life seen so many police officers."

A 34-year-old man also living in the tower block said: “I heard it all, they were smashing up the flat. Nothing unusual though we hear stuff like that all the time living in there - it’s a horrible place to live.

”I saw loads of police cars and could hear the helicopter hovering above us as well.”

Gwent Police denied any knowledge of a taser being used.