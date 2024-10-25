The research revealed that in the past five years, 7.3 million Brits have been involved in a car accident. Of those surveyed, 15 per cent said their accident was entirely or in part caused by a phone call and 14 per cent blamed a navigation app.

Nick Ielpo, of Prima, said: “Anything that takes your eyes off the road, even for a few seconds, increases your chance of having an accident.

"Stricter penalties have made some drivers think twice about using their phone while driving. But we can see that there’s still a worrying number who don’t see the danger or choose to ignore it.

“As an insurance provider, we want to urge everyone to put their safety, as well as the safety of their passengers and other road users, first. Make sure you limit possible distractions at the wheel.”