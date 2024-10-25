Escape's latest film is Layla, the daring yet tender romance set in and around East London’s iconic drag clubs, exploring the story of the eponymous British-Palestinian drag queen as they embark on a journey of self-discovery.

The film will be previewed across the 150 independent cinemas on November 11, with more than 15,000 free cinema tickets available.

Continuing its year of free independent film, every month Escapes will announce a new film to preview. Tickets are free and available for sign up at escapes.cinematik.app.

​Escapes is supported by the BFI.