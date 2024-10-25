The supermarket donated vouchers to the charity’s wards at the Cardiff hospital, allowing them to buy everything needed for a spooky celebration, including pumpkins, carving kits, decorations, and costumes.

Since partnering with the Teenage Cancer Trust in 2017, Aldi has raised more than £10 million for the charity.

It has set a target of £15 million by 2027.

The Hallowe'en donation forms part of Aldi's ongoing support for the charity.

Aldi's gesture saw 28 units nationwide receive vouchers, offering patients a chance to decorate and enjoy Hallowe'en with friends and family.

Ellie Rocks, deputy director of fundraising at the Teenage Cancer Trust, said: "Aldi has helped young people being supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust and staff in Wales get into the spooky spirit for Hallowe'en by donating a range of decorations and treats.

"The Teenage Cancer Trust unit in the University Hospital of Wales received vouchers from the supermarket to stock up on everything from pumpkins and carving kits to decorations and costumes, helping patients celebrate Halloween away from home."

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi, said: "This donation is a small gesture, but will help to bring some Halloween fun to those who are spending it away from home this year.

"We are proud to support the amazing work that the Teenage Cancer Trust does to support young people across the country, and we will continue to do everything we can to help them make a difference across their units."

Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words "you have cancer".

They each require specialised nursing care and support, which the Teenage Cancer Trust strives to provide.

It is the only UK charity dedicated to meeting this need.