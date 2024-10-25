THE headteacher of Bassaleg High School has sent an email out to parents warning them of an incident where a man threatened a girl who was walking to school.
In an email to parents on Wednesday, October 23, headteacher Justin Clayton Jones said: "We have become aware of an incident today that whilst on her way to school, under the Pye Corner bridge, a young girl was approached by a man under the influence who was shouting at her and behaving in an in intimidating manner.
"We have reported this incident to the police who are investigating.
"We remind our school community to never travel on their own to and from school but to walk in groups.
"Pupils should report any incidents immediately on arrival at school or to parents on arrival home."
The email sparked concern over parents, with one mother saying that her daughter was followed by a male near Whiteheads RFC on her way home from school on Monday, October 21.
Another mother said she had reported three instances of the same nature to police in recent months.
Jenny Jones said: "It comes to something when you can't walk to school by yourself. I am sick of anti-socials out and about."
Both Gwent Police and Newport City Council have been approached for comment.
