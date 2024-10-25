The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has raised concerns over the safety of these costumes, following a study by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS).

The office conducted tests on 128 costumes bought from a range of online marketplaces.

The findings revealed that more than 80 per cent of these outfits did not meet the required safety standards.

Among the most concerning results were 28 costumes that failed flammability tests, making them a fire hazard for wearers.

Furthermore, 59 costumes were found to have dangerous cords or drawstrings, posing a risk of strangulation.

A significant number of these costumes also lacked appropriate labelling, with 98 out of the 128 failing to provide necessary safety information.

Adrian Simpson, head of policy and press for RoSPA, said: "These results are deeply concerning.

"Parents and those responsible for children need to be extra cautious this Hallowe'en.

"Always purchase costumes from reputable retailers and check for the UKCA or CE mark to ensure they comply with UK safety regulations.

"This is important as it shows that the product has been tested to meet UK safety standards and indicates that the costume has passed essential safety tests, including those for flammability."

The RoSPA also advised parents to ensure that costumes are visible by adding reflective strips or providing children with torches.

He advised against homemade costumes, stating that they are unlikely to meet the same fire safety standards as store-bought ones that comply with UK regulations.

He also suggested checking the OPSS website for any recalled products, including Hallowe'en costumes, to ensure safety.

A simple check for the UKCA or CE mark on costumes can prevent accidents and ensure a safer Hallowe'en for everyone.